Rawalpindi-Two inmates were found dead in Adiala Jail , said officials sources on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Abbas Khan and Basharat, they added.

However, the jail authorities in a statement claimed that the two prisoners died of cardiac arrest in the jail hospital. The jail authorities said that the exact cause of death of two inmates would be ascertained in autopsy for which the bodies had been shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

According to sources, the two inmates were rushed to the jail hospital by fellow prisoners after they reportedly fell unconscious in their cells. The jail doctors provided them treatment but could not save their lives, they said. Sources also disclosed that health of both the prisoners aggravated last night and they had requested the authorities to shift them to the hospital for treatment, however, the authorities turned deaf ear towards their hue and cry.

In a statement, Superintendent Adiala Jail told media that Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) personnel had held Abbas Khan in Attock and filed a case against him under section 9-C of Control of Narcotics Substances Act on 4/11/2016. He added that a court of law convicted and sentenced him to 9 year jail with a fine of Rs0.5 million. He added that the second deceased Basharat was an under-trial prisoner. He said that Basharat was arrested by Police Station Wah Cannt and registered a case against him under section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substances Act (CNSA) on 22/7/2018. “As per reports of medical officer, both the prisoners collapsed in their barracks suddenly and were rushed to the jail hospital for treatment. However, both prisoners died due to heart attack,” he said.

Meanwhile, Additional District and Session Judge (Islamabad-East) Chaudhry Mumtaz Hussain along with Civil Judge Jawad Hussain Adil visited the Adiala Jail .

The judges inspected women and juvenile wards, PCO, kitchen, jail hospital and barracks of prisoners. The judges also checked the cleanliness and the food being served to the prisoners. They also interacted with the inmates and listened to their problems. They ordered the jail authorities to solve the issues of inmates on priority basis. At end, ADSJ Chaudhry Mumtaz Hussain ordered release of four inmates who were involved in minor crimes.