ISLAMABAD : The imports of agriculture machinery into the country during first 8 months of current financial year increased by 4.21 percent as compared to imports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-February, 2018-19, agriculture machinery worth $89.698 million was imported as compared to imports of $86.078 million of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

However, imports of other machinery relating to agriculture witnessed about 8.11 percent reduction during the period under review as it came down from US$ 2.322 billion of first 8 months of last fiscal year to US$ 2.134 billion of same period of current financial year, it added.