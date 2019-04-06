Share:

Rawalpindi-A 10-year-old boy was killed as his uncle reportedly fired a 12-bore gun accidently at Dhoke Awan, the precinct of Police Station Jatli, official sources said here on Saturday.

However, brother of the deceased lodged a murder case against the man identified as Safdar. The deceased was identified as Zain.

According to sources, a resident, Iqbal, appeared before the police and lodged a complaint stating that his younger brother Zain was sleeping on a bed while his uncle Safqar was cleaning his gun nearby. He said that Safdar fired the gun and a bullet hit Zain killing him on the spot. He accused Safdar for murdering his younger brother and asked for filing a case against him. Police booked the accused under murder charges and began investigation.

A police officer told media that though the family admitted that gun was fired accidently by the accused yet they lodged murder case against him. “Police are investigating the case through different angles.

The killer managed to flee from the crime scene,” he said. Meanwhile, police moved the body to a hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old woman was stabbed to death by unknown killers at Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, within limits of PS Pirwadhai. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to a hospital where she was identified as Shaista. According to police, the father of the woman reported to police that he left his house for offering prayer in a nearby mosque and when returned, he saw his daughter in a pool of blood. The man complained that unidentified killers had stabbed his daughter to death. Police registered murder case and launched manhunt to trace the fleeing murderers.