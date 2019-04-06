Share:

LOS ANGELES-Britney Spears is ‘’devastated’’ over her father’s health battle. The 37-year-old singer was reported this week to have checked herself into a mental health facility after becoming ‘’distraught’’ over her father Jamie Spears’ health issues, which have led him to undergo two major surgeries after his colon ruptured in November.

And now, sources say seeing her father ‘’seriously ill’’ has ‘’shattered’’ the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker, causing her mental health to suffer, which is why she decided to head to a treatment centre.

One insider said: ‘’She’s been devastated over the prospect of losing her dad. He’s always been her rock, and seeing him seriously ill has shattered her.

‘’She’s been depressed and hasn’t been able to find a way out of it. After Jamie’s recent surgery, she found herself so full of anxiety and panic, she didn’t know who to turn to or what to do. She’s been spiralling and feeling lost.’’

Britney’s decision to seek professional help for her mental health reportedly comes as she wants to ‘’understand her feelings’’, and get herself out of the ‘’dark place’’ she has been in since her father’s emergency operation.

The source added to Us Weekly magazine: ‘’She felt like it was time to get help and that she needed support.

She wants to understand her feelings and learn how to cope with them. She wanted to find a way to take care of herself and get out of the dark place she has been in.’’