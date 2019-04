Share:

PESHAWAR - A woman was crushed to death by an BRT bus during the trial run in the provincial capital on Saturday.

According to details, the BRT bus was being run on trial basis near Phase III Chowk in Hayatabad area of Peshawar during which a woman climbed down the railing and came on track.

The woman identified as Lubna and hailing from Charsadda was critically injured in the accident.

The injured woman was rushed to Hayatabad Medical Complex where she succumbed to her wounds.