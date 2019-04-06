Share:

ISLAMABAD -Capital Development Authority will hold auction of 81 residential and commercial plots of various sizes and categories located at prime locations in federal capital.

These plots will be auctioned in four-day auction to be commenced from April 8, and will continue till April 11 at Jinnah Convention Centre.

During the auction, residential plots located in the developed sectors and commercial plots located at prime locations will be auctioned.

During the first 2 days, residential plots located in developed sectors will be presented for auction while commercial plots of different categories including plots of Blue Area, developed marakiz, hospitals and class –III shopping centers etc. of developed sectors will also be auctioned on April 10 and 11.

In order to ensure transparency, the CDA Board has constituted a committee to supervise the auction proceedings.

The committee will submit its recommendations to CDA Board which is competent forum to approve the bids.