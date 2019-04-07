Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has directed deputy commissioners to launch a crackdown on profiteers and hoarders and ensure availability of daily use items at fixed rates.

He was chairing a meeting of all deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday. He said that special steps should be taken to monitor the quality, supply and prices of eatables before the holy month of Ramazan so that relief could be provided to people.

He said that rate lists should be displayed at shops to facilitate people. He said that best arrangements should be made at Ramazan bazaars in the holy month. He said that under the Punjab government’s Ramazan Package flour, sugar, pulses, ghee, vegetables and fruits will be available on subsidised rates in Ramazan. He said that all departments should make efforts to ensure that people benefit from Ramazan Package.

About the wheat procurement campaign, the chief secretary said that purchase of every grain must be ensured at the price fixed by the government. He ordered provision of facilities at wheat purchase centres.

The chief secretary directed the officers to conduct regular visits to hospitals to improve healthcare facilities and sanitation there. He said that funds had been provided to health councils in the districts, adding that top three performing districts in the health sector would be given cash reward.

He said that Tax Day was being observed in the province on April 10 to enhance awareness among people.

He directed the deputy commissioners to extend full support to relevant departments in this regard. He also issued instructions for timely completion of arrangements to cope with possible floods in the upcoming monsoon season. He directed the officials to implement directions about open door policy and hold open courts to solve peoples’ problems.

The secretary for industries, in his briefing, told the meeting that Ramazan bazaars will start from 25th of Shaban throughout the province. He said the Agriculture Department would establish fair price shops at these Ramazan bazaars. He said that price control magistrates had been deputed to monitor prices.

The food secretary and director general of the PDMA gave a detailed briefing to the meeting about the wheat procurement campaign and pre-flood arrangements. The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of different departments, deputy commissioners and officers concerned.