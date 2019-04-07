Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Armed men Saturday entered Ali Raza Motors showroom on Hyderabad Mirpurkhas Road near Noor CNG service station; they held the staff hostage at gunpoint and made off with Rs3 million threatening the showroom owner with dire consequences.

Divisional Accountant of Commissioner Mirpurkhas Division Ali Hassan Khaskheli told the media that he retired from government service about seven months ago and had invested huge money in the showroom. He alleged that three of his employees broke the locks and occupied the showroom. They even looted cash worth Rs3 million placed there for buying cars. He said that he had submitted an application for the registration of a case.