MULTAN - Dozens of students who completed two-year Chinese language course took the streets in search of job on Saturday. Demanding the government provide them jobs as early as possible, the protesters staged a demo outside Multan Press Club. Talking to the media, they said they visited China on scholarship for learning Chinese Language and successfully completed two-year language course. They added that they were promised jobs on completion but they were waiting for unfortunately they have been jobless for last many months. They demanded the government to arrange jobs for them so that they would be able to support their families.