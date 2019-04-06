Share:

ISLAMABAD-This year, the European Union and EU Member States in Pakistan celebrated Europe Day again in a unique manner. A ‘Eurovillage’ was set up in Pakistan National Council of Arts, Islamabad, aiming at promoting the European culture and values.

The general public was provided with multiple displays of Europe as a culturally rich and friendly place. The EU’s as well as the member states’ stands showcased the countries’ cultures and traditions, languages, food and music to Pakistan’s general public as well as general information about the EU and the EU member States.

The premises of PNCA were transformed into a genuine carnival with stalls with European typical food. There were information and activity booths for adults and children including quizzes, selfie walls and giant cut outs of famous landmarks in Europe. The evening ended with live performances of European bands and an award winning European DJ. Pakistani artist Meesha Shafi also performed while the famous European illusionist Charlie Caper enthralled the audience with his performance. EU Ambassador Jean-François Cautain recalled that the reason the EU was organizing a Eurovillage with participation from the member states was “to remind everyone of the EU’s cultural richness while also underlining our unity”.

The Ambassador affirmed that “the European Union is, and will continue to be a strong, cooperative and reliable partner to Pakistan. We stand for multilateralism, for human rights, and for international cooperation. We work at home and abroad to promote sustainable development, inclusive societies, and the fight against inequality and discrimination of any type.”

The partnership between the European Union and Pakistan has progressed since 1962 in tandem with the European integration process. In order to further strengthen EU-Pakistan relations, the two sides in 2012 adopted a 5-Year Engagement Plan with the common goal of building a partnership for peace and development rooted in shared values, principles and commitments.

The EU-Pakistan 5year engagement plan came to an end in 2017 and the two sides are now aiming at endorsing a new strategic framework for cooperation.

that can guide relations aiming at further strengthening the already strong ties between the peoples of the EU and of Pakistan.