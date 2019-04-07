Share:

ISLAMABAD : The government has decided to establish the Information Technology (IT) Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in capital city for providing business and employment opportunities to the hi- tech and skilled workers.

The government has yet to decide the land for Information Technology (IT) Zone as there are two places in capital city which have been proposed for establishing the zone in capital city, Secretary Board of Investment (BOI) Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera told APP here.

The secretary BOI said it was a priority of the government to build SEZs in the federal capital along with three other SEZs including Hattar (Haripur), Faisalabad and Rashakai (Nowshera) for facilitating international and local investors in the country.

Replying a question on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), he said the government was expecting huge foreign investment in coming five years from different sectors including energy, automobile and agriculture.

Prime Minster Imran Khan had visited the five countries, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China for increasing the trade and economic ties with these potential markets, he added.

He said that “We expect more investment from these 5 countries to flourish the businesses and economy of the country.”