ISLAMABAD : The government has provided Rs 42 billion to local textile industry under Prime Minister Exports Enhancement Package for enhancing the textile exports. The initiative was aimed at to bridge the gap between local exports and imports by encouraging the export oriented industry and incentivising the industrial sector for introducing the innovative, modern and cost cutting technologies, particularly in the textile industry, said a senior official in the ministry of and textile industry.

Talking to APP here, he said so far State Bank of Pakistan has received the 275,000 refund claims under the package and it was processed accordingly. He said the package was introduced in 2016-17 and in first five months, the government had paid an amount of Rs 5 billion, adding that in fiscal year 2017-18 the government had cleared the refunds amounting Rs 26 billion.

He said in last seven months, the government had paid Rs 11 billion in terms of outstanding claims, adding that pending liabilities of Rs. 23 billion would pay off by the government in coming few months.