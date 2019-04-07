Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said the fundamental changes introduced by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government are taking the country to economic stability.

Addressing a press conference, he said Pakistan is being transformed from a security state into a state having open visa regime. A pilot project with five countries to this effect is continuing successfully.

The Minister said exports are increasing and imports are on the downward trajectory.

The minister said the government will soon launch assets declaration scheme providing people one-time opportunity to become tax filer. He said two-third of the economy is undocumented.

He said a crackdown has also been launched against the people hoarding dollars, which has helped bringing value of dollar down.

He said the export sector has been provided subsidy worth forty-five billion rupees, and the government plans to bring industry-friendly budget.

Accuses Hamza Shehbaz of using family members as shield to avoid arrest by NAB

Criticising the last two governments, the Information Minister said their policies had taken the country near to bankruptcy.

However, PTI governments’ initiatives, including financial assistance from friendly states, are gradually bringing the economy on track.

Referring to the matter of National Accountability Bureau’s action to arrest PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz in Lahore, he said the government has nothing to do with the matter as it is related to NAB.

However, he said, Hamza Shehbaz should surrender himself before the law instead of hiding in his house and using his family members as shield.

Fawad Chaudhry expressed commitment that the accountability process will reach its logical conclusion, putting foundation of a prosperous country.

He said recovery of the national kitty plundered by the corrupt elements, including Sharif brothers and Asif Zardari, is imperative to improve economic condition of the country.

He said the recovery of the looted amount will help bring rates of electricity and gas down and check inflation.

He said Hamza Shahbaz is accused of having transferred money abroad and he and his family has properties abroad worth eight-five billion rupees.

He said Sharif brothers and Asif Zardari desire that they should not be asked about the money plundered by them. But, he said, they will either have to return the looted money or go to jail.

The Information Minister said the country got sixty billion dollars loan since 2008, but major portion of the amount went into the pockets of the rulers and they purchased properties abroad with that amount.

He said that politics should be differentiated from crime, and politicians need not use politics to cover their crime. He said the media and opinion makers should also play a role in this regard.

Replying to a question, he said 16 innocent people were killed by police on the direction of PLMN leadership in Model Town in its last tenure.

He said PTI’s government is busy in promotion of soft image of the country and has introduced first tourism policy.