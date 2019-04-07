Share:

ISLAMABAD - The bigwigs of ruling PTI may soon start series of meetings with main opposition parties’ members to seek their support for important legislation in the upcoming session of both houses of the parliament.

The lawmakers from treasury benches before the start of upcoming session of the National Assembly and the Senate will make contact with opposition parties’ senior members.

With other important legislation in parliament, the legislation for the extension of military courts in the upcoming National Assembly session, starting from April 12 (Friday) is also expected. The government side will try for smooth legislation in both the houses with the support of main opposition parties.

The two-year extension given to the military courts had expired on March 30.

When contacted, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ijaz Ahmed Shah did not confirm legislation for the extension of military courts.

The parliament had earlier given one-time approval to the establishment of military courts through the 21st amendment in the constitution and another amendment in the Pakistan Army Act 1952.

According to the reported figures shared by the government in December 2018, the federal government sent as many as 717 cases of suspected terrorists to military courts since their establishment. Out of these, 546 cases have been finalised and a decision has yet to be taken on the remaining cases.

Out of the decided cases, 310 accused in terrorism cases were awarded death penalty while remaining 234 were awarded rigorous imprisonment of various durations including life imprisonment. The military courts also acquitted two accused.

Those convicted were involved in major terrorist attacks including APS terrorist attack, Marriot Hotel Islamabad attack.

The government side, sources said, has also planned to move other bills in upcoming session. It is to mention here that the prime minister also had recently held meeting with Speaker National Assembly to find means and ways to maintain conducive environment in the parliament.