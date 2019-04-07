Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indian army in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Shopian district Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the youth, Rahil Rashid Sheikh and Bilal Ahmed, during a cordon and search operation at Padguchi in Imam Sahib area of the district. Rahil was a student of M.Tech.

The Indian police and troops arrested five youth during nocturnal raids at Lalgam in Chadoora area of Budgam district. India’s National Investigation Agency arrested a youth of Ratnipora area of Pulwama district.

Meanwhile, Taj Mahal echoed with slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” on the event of annual Urs of Emperor Shahjahan. Reports said that the slogans were shouted when a green ‘chaddar’ was being brought through the Royal Gate of the Taj Mahal.

When the chaddar crossed the threshold of the gate, a youth came forward and shouted “Pakistan Zindabad”. He then turned back and disappeared in the crowd before anyone could understand what happened.