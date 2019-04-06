Share:

ISLAMABAD- Islamabad police arrested 13 outlaws including four gamblers from various areas of the city and recovered a stolen bike, cash, gambling tools and other valuables from their possession, a police spokesman informed The Nation on Saturday.

He further said that on the directions of DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed, all officials of Islamabad police had accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

Industrial-Area police arrested 4 gamblers, Nazeer, Hayat Gul, Ayub and Mujahid Hussain and recovered cash and gambling tools from their possession.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested 3 accused Hikmat, Nazeeb and Ehsan and recovered a stolen bike from their possession.

Secretariat police arrested accused Ishtaiq and recovered one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition.

Bhara Kahu police arrested two accused Warasat and Adeeb and recovered stolen valuable from their possession. Tarnol police arrested two accused Sajjad and Jahngir and recovered two 30-bore illicit pistols from their possession.

Khanna police arrested accused Rafi and recovered one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from him. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and investigation is underway from them.