Share:

LAHORE : Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq will return home tomorrow (Monday) after three- week visit to Saudi Arabia. He will take fresh oath of his office on April9 at a ceremony to be held at Mansoora. Sirajul Haq, who has been re-elected as the JI Ameer for the second term through secret vote, will head the organization for next five years. JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif said that leaders of different political and religious parties, Ulema and Mashaikh besides senior journalists and columnists and office bearers different associations will attend the ceremony. Sirajul Haq and JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch will address the ceremony.