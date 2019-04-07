Share:

NOWSHERA - One worker was killed while two others were injured after an explosion at a mine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Nowshera district on Saturday.

The mine is located in the mountainous Pirsabaq area. Miners extracted marble from the mine and supplied it to factories that refined it into white marble. To extract the marble, they used explosives.

Officials of Rescue 1122 said that on Saturday the miners were working in the mine when the explosion occurred.

They were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital Nowshera.