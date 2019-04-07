Share:

LAHORE : The management of Lahore General Hospital on Saturday regularised the services of 49 ad-hoc employees on Lahore High Court orders. These employees were working for years in BPS-1 to BPS-9. Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Mohammad Tayyab and Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmud Salah Uddin have congratulated all these 49 employees on their regularization and said that now they were tension free and could work with more zeal. They said that paramedical staff had an important role in healthcare delivery. They said that regularization would definitely help taking maximum out of these employees.