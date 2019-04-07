Share:

NEW YORK - A New York man is in custody after U.S, federal authorities allege he made death threats against Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a Democrat who is among the first of two Muslim women to serve in Congress.

Patrick Carlineo, 55, of Addison, was arrested Friday and charged by criminal complaint with threatening to assault and murder a United States official, according to the Elmira Star-Gazette.

Carlineo threatened to kill Ms. Omar, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Brett Harvey, who is prosecuting the case.

On March 21, a staff member in Omar’s office received a phone call from an individual, eventually identified as Carlineo, allegedly stated to the staff member, “Do you work for the Muslim Brotherhood? Why are you working for her, she’s an (expletive) terrorist. I’ll put a bullet in her (expletive) skull.”

After receiving the call, Ms. Omar’s office referred the threat to the United States Capitol Police, which began an investigation in coordination with the FBI.

Omar is a newly elected representative who was elected to the House of Representatives in the 2018 midterm election.

She faced backlash in recent months for tweets and comments she made that critics claim played into enduring anti-Semitic stereotypes.

Carlineo was questioned March 29 by FBI agents at his residence in Steuben County, according to the criminal complaint, according to media reports.

Carlineo told the agents he is a patriot, that he loves President Donald Trump and hates radical Muslims in government, the complaint stated.

He also told agents he didn’t remember exactly what he said to Omar’s staffer but admitted it might have been close to what her office reported to authorities.

When asked if there were any weapons in the residence, Carlineo confirmed there was a shotgun and a .22-caliber rifle, according to the complaint.

Carlineo made an initial appearance Friday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian W. Payson and is being held pending a detention hearing on Wednesday.