Share:

Rawalpindi-Two policemen and a machine operator of Capital Development Authority sustained critical injuries as a mob reportedly attacked the CDA enforcement team busy in anti-encroachment operation in Sector E-12, official sources said on Saturday.

The victims were rushed to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for treatment, where a cop was identified as SI Irfan Ullah. However, identities of two other victims could not be ascertained. Despite resistance, the CDA anti-encroachment staffers demolished many illegal structures.

Heavy contingent of police have also been called by CDA officers to avoid any further mishap.

According to sources, a team of CDA Enforcement officials, led jointly by Assistant Commissioner City and Director CDA Enforcement, reached at E-12 and started erasing the illegal buildings, shops and other structures with help of heavy machinery. Suddenly, the local people went berserk and started pelting stones at personnel of the CDA enforcement directorate and policemen. Resultantly, a cop and a machine operator got injured and were moved to PIMS for treatment. The incident took place within the limits of Police Station Golra, they said.

The AC and CDA Director called police and rangers for assisting the enforcement wing to continue the operation. Sources said that a plaintiff was moved with police for registration of First Information Report (FIR) against the attackers.

Till filing of this report, the operation continued in E-12 Sector amid presence of heavy contingent of police.