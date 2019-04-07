Share:

LAHORE - An unbeaten 89-run partnership between Ahmad Khan and Ibrar Afzal for the fifth wicket helped NCA U16 Mujahid to a six-wicket victory over NCA U16 Shaheen in a 50-over practice match at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Ahmad Khan hailing from Abbottabad, scored an unbeaten 43-ball 44, which included six fours and a six. Lahore’s Ibrar Afzal scored 60-ball 27 that included three fours. Mohammad Waqas who scored a century in the three-day practice game earlier, held on the same venue, scored a valuable 55-ball 44 laced with six boundaries and a six at the top of the order.

Mohammad Shehzad contributed 43-ball 28 with four boundaries before he was retired out.

Earlier, NCA U16 Shaheen after winning the toss, elected to bat first, were bowled out for 186 in 38 overs. Ali Hasan topped score with 74-ball 76 that included 12 fours and a six. Ali Hasan shared a 52-run opening partnership with Sameer Saqib 21 off 39 balls. Zubair Shinwari contributed a 34-ball 27 which included three boundaries and a six. Amir Hassan and Faisal Akram were the pick of the bowlers for NCA U16 Mujahid with three wickets each. Muneeb Wasif and Arham Nawab also grabbed two wickets each. The two sides will now meet in a two-day practice match from 11-12 April at Gaddafi Stadium, before playing final 50-over practice game on 13 April.

SCORES IN BRIEF:

NCA U16 Shaheen: 186 all out, 38 overs (Ali Hassan 76 {74b, 12x4, 1x6}, Zubair Shinwari 27 {34b, 3x4, 1x6}, Sameer Saqib 21 {39b, 3x4}; Amir Hassan 3-23, Faisal Akram 3-46, Muneeb Wasif Ahmed 2-34, Arham Nawab 2-21)

NCA U16 Mujahid: 190-4, 42.2 overs (Mohammad Waqas 44 {55b, 6x4, 1x6}, Ahmad Khan 44 not out {43b, 6x4, 1x6}, Mohammad Shehzad 28 retired out {43b, 4x4}, Ibrar Afzal 27 not out {60b, 3x4}).