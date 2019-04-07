Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting on the proposed draft of the new local government system for the province.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the new local government system of the province would meet people’s expectations and devolve power to the lower level. “The local representatives will be empowered and given responsibilities. This new system will play a compelling role in resolving people’s issues on their doorstep. There will be a proper check and balance at the institutions,” he said.

Buzdar said the ruling PTI would introduce such a system, which would address people’s issues at the local level and empower them. He said, “The local government system will be for the public and people will feel themselves empowered. In this system, institutions of the local government will be independent financially.”

The secretary for the local government briefed the meeting in detail about important features of the new local government system. Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, chief secretary, spokesperson for the chief minister Dr Shahbaz Gul and secretary for the Law and Special Monitoring Unit attended the meeting.

MESSAGE ON WORLD HEALTH DAY

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that healthy life is the greatest blessing of Allah as hale and hearty people put together a healthy society.

“Our mission is to upgrade the health sector and provide standard medical facilities to patients in New Pakistan,” the chief minister said in his message on International Health Day.

He said that a comprehensive reform programme had been on the anvil to make the health sector in line with expectations of the public. He said that goals had been set in accordance with the modern needs of the healthcare system. He said that a comprehensive roadmap was being implemented to provide patients with modern medical facilities. He said the PTI government in Punjab was making full use of modern technology for the reforms.

The chief minister vowed that the government would provide patients with the best medical facilities and bring positive changes in the traditional healthcare system. He said that reforms would surely have a long-term effect on the healthcare system. He said the Health Insaf Card Programme had been started in the districts of southern Punjab and its scope would be expanded gradually across the province. “This is a revolutionary step and through this card every family can avail medical facilities worth Rs20,000 up to Rs7 million. Through this card poor citizens will be able to get free medical facilities not only for themselves but for their family members as well. The government will bear this expense,” he said.

The chief minister said that he was monitoring implementation of the health reform programme and paying surprise visits to hospitals to ensure delivery of standard facilities to patients.

He said the basic purpose of observing this day was to spread awareness among the masses about importance of health.

INDIAN FIRING ON LINE OF CONTROL

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the incident of firing by the Indian Army on a residential area near the Line of Control in the Chirri Kot Sector. He prayed for quick recovery of those who were injured in this incident.

Buzdar said that Indian forces were targeting the Pakistani population and this was a highly condemnable act. He said that targeting innocent people exposed the true face of India to the world. He said that this firing incident was an open violation of human rights and international laws. “Targeting the population is a cowardly act and it has brought into limelight the Indian Army’s hostile attitude. The aggressive attitude of the Modi government is a threat to the peace in the region and this war fondness of India is violation of international laws and human rights,” he said.

Buzdar said that brave forces of Pakistan had always retaliated well and given a clear message that Pakistan’s armed forces were ready for defence of the country. “The entire Pakistani nation is standing in solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan. India should not misunderstand us and it should learn a lesson from all its failures,” he concluded.