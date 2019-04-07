Share:

LAHORE - In a well-maintained dairy farm equipped with latest machines just 100 km off to Lahore at Sukheki, Nishat Dairy Private Limited is targeting 2020 to launch its own milk brand that will be game changer in the Pakistan’s dairy industry. For the provision of quality milk brand to consumers in Pakistan, Nishat has been finalising the product portfolio which is in decision making process.

General Manager Operations at Nishat Dairy (Private) Limited Hustam Jalal confirmed to The Nation that the company is going to launch its own international standard milk product in 2020 and preparations are in full swing to make this happen so that Pakistani consumers would have quality milk in the already competitive market.

He said the our company had already signed an agreement with leading brand of the Turkish dairy sector which is preferred brand in three households out of four in Turkey. “It processes 900 million liters of milk annually in its four production facilities located in Turkey, Macedonia and Romania and offers 77 different products to its consumers,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that in October 2018, Nishat Group and Turkish brand SÜTAS inked a joint agreement with SÜTAS which is one of the largest producers of milk and dairy products in Turkey. The agreement aimed for the manufacturing, marketing and sale of premium dairy products in Pakistan and development of Pakistan’s dairy sector. He shared these details with a media delegation to a farm visit at Sukheki. “The principle objective of the Nishat Dairy is to offer fresh, pure, healthy and hygienic milk products with no additives or preservatives added in it,” he said.

Instead of now importing the Hostein Friesian cow now we are doing home-breeding of these cows with international standards. As they are kept under the best available state-of-the-art facilities and are fed with the high quality feed, which helps in achieving good health conditions as well as high milk yield of the animals,” he said.

Animals are the farm fed, milked and inspected thrice a day and achieving the high-milk practices the bacteria found milk have been discarded to ensure the quality of the milk.

Interestingly, the company which started from scratch and achieved international standards with three years since its launch in 2011 that has come up with some innovative measures to contribute in Pakistan’s economy. “We own and operate 1 MW solar plant which provides clean energy to the farm on the model of net-metering and even supply the excessive energy in national grid in winters,” Hustam Jalal said.

Nishat Diary covering all the aspects to ensure quality milk even has introduced a complete system of extensive tests (moisture, toxin levels) to check quality of feed given to cows whereas milk produced is also tested to find out any variations.

“All our locally breed animals are well suited to the local environment and farming system which are regularly vaccinated and there is complete system to prevent entry of disease onto the farm. It would be interesting for consumers to know that we use an identification system that allows all animals to be identified individually from birth to death and that has made all the difference,” he said.

There is full in house qualified vet team and there is a Stand-alone Care Unit where all treatments fully traceable, he was of the view.

“During the milking process we ensure milking routines do not injure the animals or introduce contaminants into milk and identify individual animals that require special milking management. Our milk animals regularly use consistent milking techniques that ensured only pure milk obtained,” he said.

The milking area ensured that milk is cooled or delivered to buyers within the specified time from a milk storage area.