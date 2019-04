Share:

LAHORE : PML-Q Punjab President Ch Parvez Elahi has appointed Ch Abdul Saeed Kundaana as party’s Vice President. After issuance of the notification to this effect, Ch Saeed called on PML-Q President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain. Former Federal Minister Ch Wajahat Hussain, Shafay Hussain, Ch Khalid Asghar Ghural and Raza Warraich were also present.