Share:

World Health Organization

On April 7, 1948, the United Nations formed the World Health Organization. As one of the largest international agency, WHO has assumed a central role in the provision of health care across the world? This day not only marks the inception of WHO. It is a date we now celebrate as “World Health” day.

Formulation of WHO redefined Health Care to a massive extent, prior to 1948, health was only concerned with diseases and infections. However, the preamble of the constitution of WHO redefined health as a state of complete physical, mental and social wellbeing.

As of today WHO works with more than seven thousand personnel in more than 150 countries with its headquarters in Geneva. The organization has had a terrific record of accomplishment when it comes to serving humanity regardless of race, gender, and ethnicity for that matter. Since its inception, WHO has played an integral part in providing humanitarian assistance to areas affected by natural disasters, conflicts, and large-scale wars.