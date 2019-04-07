Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA) has announced to participate in the second edition of the TEXP0 2019, which is being held first time in Lahore at Expo Centre from April 11 to 14, with major display on value-added knitted garments and apparel products.

PHMA Chairman Adil Butt said that the main objective of holding the TEXPO 2019 is to showcase Pakistan’s potential in textile sector and it is expected that it would facilitate foreign buyers in establishing contacts with textile businesses in the country, particularly, small and medium enterprises, for establishing mutually beneficial trade linkages.

He said that business-to-business meetings are being organized with 300 plus exhibitors including a large number of knitted garments’ exporters and PHMA members at the exhibition venue with the objective to generate business with foreign chain stores, buying houses, major brands and buyers.

Adil Butt said that textile importers, international purchasers and global brands have been invited to participate in the event being organized by Pakistan Trade Development Authority and the Ministry of Commerce, which will be an ideal demonstration of Pakistan’s apparel sector strength.

The products including knitwear, ready-made garments, cotton yarn, fabric, handcuffs, towels, stockings, leather garments and accessories, handicrafts, bedding, textile machinery, tents, carpet and sportswear will be exhibited.

On the opening day, an inauguration ceremony is being planned inside the majestic Lahore Fort for international buyers which would be a combination of cultural ethos and eastern values. He said that the first edition took place in 2016 at Expo Center Karachi and drew in 450 international delegates chosen from 50 countries across the globe.

He said that this year Trade Development Authority of Pakistan is inviting more than 500 foreign buyers for TEXPO 2019. He expected that the TEXPO 2019 will give a boost to the textile exports of Pakistan which accounts for nearly 60 percent of Pakistan’s total exports. PHMA chairman appreciated the government for its agenda of developing export friendly policies and very clear focus on market diversification and TEXPO is expected to build as well as strengthen these business linkages.