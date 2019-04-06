Share:

Plastic bags are a major contributor to deteriorating our environment hence increasing pollution across the world. We all know that many developed countries in the world have banned the use of plastic bags. Unfortunately, in Pakistan, plastic bags are readily available in the market with excessive usage.

These are especially popular at the grocery stores since they come handy in carrying the grocery items. Available in various sizes these are quite economical and easy to carry. The fact of the matter is we are overlooking the excessive cost of plastic bags.

We need to realize the fact that plastic bags we use in our everyday life are hazardous for the environment. The problem is much serious than it appears to be. Researchers claim that plastic bags are a major cause of water pollution. These are also responsible for making our agricultural lands infertile.

Pakistan has passed some laws to prohibit the use of plastic bags. Again, when it comes to implementation? There is nothing much. It is about time we must understand the intensity at which plastic is destroying our eco system. From plants, animals, marine life and we as human beings, all have been severely by the excessive use of plastic.

The incumbent government needs to act against the use of plastic bags imminently.

LAIBA KHAN,

Karachi, March 15.