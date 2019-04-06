Share:

LOS ANGELES-Britain’s Prince Harry avoided an embarrassing reunion with his ex in London this week.

The 34-year-old royal - who is married to Duchess Meghan - was due to sit next to ‘Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow, 29, at a screening of Sir David Attenborough’s new show ‘Our Planet’ but a last-minute seating change saved the day. A source told The Sun newspaper: ‘’Nobody had thought about the link between Harry and Camilla at first. But just before the event, it was flagged up and they had to quickly rearrange things.

‘’It would have been extremely embarrassing for them to bring Harry along and sit him right next to his ex. ‘’His advisers would have been furious if they’d put him in that position.’’ The pair reportedly briefly dated around five years ago.

Harry has also been linked to Ellie Goulding, who attended the screening but left before the afterparty. The insider shared: ‘’Ellie didn’t stick around either, tellingly -- she made a very quick exit before there was any chance of bumping into him.’’

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have asked for charity donations instead of gifts in the lead up to the birth of their first child.