KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sultan Mehmood on Saturday said that the Kashmir dispute has effectively been raised at International level under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference here at Karachi Press Club on Saturday, Sultan Mahmood also prayed for the youth of the held valley and said the time has come as the merger of Indian Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan is just around the corner. He said that for the first time in the history, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had celebrated Kashmir Day at London to raise the issue. He was of the view that due to the ongoing efforts of the PTI government, Europe Union and the US have started taking notice of the Kashmir dispute.

Praising Imran Khan, Mehmood said that the PM in his very first speech after holding the office had made it clear that Pakistan wants good relations with India but it would not be happened until the Kashmir issue is resolved. “India is facing international pressure to resolve Kashmir issue,” he claimed. The PTI leader also appreciated the efforts of Armed Forces for giving befitting reply to India. “India wanted to impose war on us but could not do so after timely and effective response of our Armed Forces. India is violating Ceasefire agreement at Line of Control,” he added.

Mehmood said the people of Indian occupied Kashmir desperately want to be a part of Pakistan.

To a question, he said that Imran has already announced that he would let the corrupt persons and those who looted the national exchequer go scot-free.