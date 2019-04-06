Share:

Avicii single to be released next week

LOS ANGELES (GN): Avicii’s first posthumous track will be released next week. The Swedish DJ - whose real name was Tim Bergling - died by suspected suicide in Oman in April last year, at the age of 28 and his family are set to release a 16-track album of previously unheard material in June.

The album ‘Tim’ will be preceded by a track ‘SOS’, which is set to drop on Wednesday and features vocals by soul singer Aloe Blacc.

A message from his representatives stated: ‘’He left behind a collection of nearly finished songs, along with notes, email conversations and text messages about the music. The songwriters that Tim was collaborating with on this album have continued the process to get as close to his vision as possible.

‘’Since Tim’s passing, the family decided not to keep the music locked away - instead they wanted to share it with his fans all around the world.’’

Coldplay’s Chris Martin - who previously worked with Bergling - will sing on a song named ‘Heaven’.

Net proceeds from the album will benefit the Tim Bergling Foundation, which has been set up by his family to help those struggling with mental illness and also to support the prevention of suicide.

His family said in a statement: ‘’Tim wanted to make a difference. Starting a foundation in his name is our way to honour his memory and continue to act in his spirit.’’

Khloé launching fitness Company

LOS ANGELES (GN): Khloé Kardashian is launching a fitness company. The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star is reportedly planning a new set of fitness and exercise products called ‘KHLO-FIT’.

Documents obtained by The Blast show a trademark application has been filed for ‘’manually operated fitness equipment’’.

It is not known what the range might include but it could feature things like weights, punching bags and exercise benches.

Khloe went back into the gym quite soon after giving birth to her daughter True, now 11 months, and she hit back at her critics at the time who said she was ‘’focusing too much on her body’’ following the arrival of her daughter.

She said at the time: ‘’The beginning parts of working out kind of suck because you’re pushing your body so hard, you’re so tired. It’s much more difficult than you expect it to be. I’ve been working out for 11 days now, I feel really good, but tired. My body is sore because it’s re-waking itself back up. What I’m annoyed about is I’ve read a couple of times on Twitter that, ya know, they feel that I’m focusing too much on my body, but the truth is, I’ve worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant and that’s my sanctuary and something I love to do. I want to start doing that now and get back to my rhythm and in between feedings I want to find time to work out because that’s going to be my new normal. Just because I have a baby, doesn’t mean I have to stop doing the things that I love, and I love working out and getting my mind right.’’