The 31-year-old singer - who is currently suing her father for allegedly exploiting her name without her permission - took to Instagram to pay tribute to her mother Monica Braithwaite on Friday.

Rihanna wrote: ‘’Happy Birthday to my sweet beautiful mother. Thanks for teaching me that strength, love, forgiveness, sacrifice, hard work, and helping others in whatever way you can...is what true beauty looks like. Love you and I appreciate you! Thank You God for choosing this wonderful being to be my mom!’’

Meanwhile, Rihanna - whose real name is Robyn Fenty - recently filed a lawsuit against her father Ronald Fenty and a company called Fenty Entertainment for allegedly using the surname, which she uses on her range of Fenty Beauty products, to solicit business acting as agents of the singer.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, Rihanna accused her father and another man named Moses Perkins of creating an entertainment company to act as her agents, although she says she has nothing to do with the company.

The documents added: ‘’Although Mr. Fenty is Rihanna’s father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna’s behalf.’’

