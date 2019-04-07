Share:

Lahore - Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat made history to be elected as vice president of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) unopposed.

In the Asian Football Confederation Congress held at Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, Faisal was announced the vice president after fulfilling the formalities. He will serve the position for a term of four years.

On the other hand, Shaikh Salman Bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa has also been elected as AFC President once again in the same fashion when he too faced no opponent for the position. Faisal, the first ever Pakistani to hold such a powerful position at Asia level, has expressed gratitude to almighty Allah for his blessings. “I am deeply thankful to Almighty Allah, my selection as the vice president of AFC is a matter of pride for the whole Pakistani nation,” Faisal said.

“I will play a strong and positive role in the years to come for the development of football in Asia. Pakistan’s football will also be supported,” the newly elected vice president added. The football family of Pakistan has congratulated him on this historic moment. His success has once again highlighted the complex situation of football in Pakistan where on court’s orders, Pakistan Football Federation elections were held and a PFF body was formed which, from the beginning, has continuously been rejected by the international football authorities FIFA and AFC.

The recent letter in this regard sent by the General Secretary AFC once again endorsed that they, FIFA and AFC, only recognise Faisal-led Pakistan Football Federation and will continue working with him.

Football critics has expressed that the election of Faisal as AFC vice president is a big occasion and opens a golden gate of opportunities for Pakistani football but it can only be benefitted if the statutes of FIFA are followed in letter and spirit here in Pakistan.

A joint delegation of FIFA and AFC has already been announced to visit Pakistan very soon to meet the stakeholders and analyze the situation. Its report will be crucial for the future of football in the country.