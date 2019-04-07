Share:

ISLAMABAD : The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in collaboration with The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Islamabad, organised a two-day awareness session on ease of company incorporation for entrepreneurs at the Innovation Hub Pakistan (IHP), Jamshoro, Sindh.

The SECP also installed a stall for on the spot swift incorporation of companies. This activity was conducted under the banner of “Jamapunji” investor education program that is spreading its outreach to far-flung areas. The IHP runs incubation programs, trainings, competitions and SME development programs in far-flung areas of the country.