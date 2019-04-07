Share:

ISLAMABAD - The law enforcement agencies have seized more than a dozen live shells of an anti-aircraft gun from an empty plot located near Bani Gala , the residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Police took 18 live shells of an AACG into custody from a plot located some 500 metres away from Bani Gala ,” said a police officer while talking to The Nation.

A case has been registered about the incident with police while further investigation was underway, he added.

According to him, a diplomat spotted the live shells lying in the plot adjacent to the PM house and alerted the police. Responding quickly, a team of police rushed to the scene and seized the ammunition, he said.

The whole area was cordoned off by the LEAs including Counter-Terrorism Force, Crime Investigation Agency and Bomb Disposal Squad, he said. He added that shells were 30mm in length and seemed very old. He said that massive search operations were conducted in the area. He said that the ammunition was moved to forensic lab while further investigation was underway.