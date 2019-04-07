Share:

ABBOTTABAD - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a notorious terrorist running Daesh network here on Saturday.

On an intelligence tip-off, the CTD personnel conducted an operation in Abbottabad city during which a terrorist identified as Mujeebur Rehman was arrested.

The nabbed terrorist hailing from Karachi was involved in bomb blasts, target killings, bank robberies and other terrorist activities in Karachi and Punjab.

The detainee was shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation and according to CTD important revelations were expected.