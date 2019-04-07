Share:

KANDHKOT - At least three people were killed after two motorbikes collided near Ubarro City here on Saturday afternoon. The incident happened near National Highway.

According to local police, deceased Kher Muhammad Soomro, Shafqat Chachar and Qurban Ali were on their way to Ubarro from Reti on a motorbike. As soon as they reached near National Highway, the bike they were travelling on was hit by another bike coming from the opposite direction. Resultantly, three people hailing from Reti Town were killed on the spot. The police reached the spot and moved the bodies to nearby hospital for autopsy.

It is worthy to mention here that the majority of fatal accidents took place due to reckless driving especially carelessness, over speeding, and overtaking. It is observed that more than 85 percent of accidents occur due to reckless driving and drivers’ carelessness.

Reckless driving is serious offence and the government should take proper initiatives against fake driving licenses and teenagers who are driving motorbikes throughout the district.