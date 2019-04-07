Share:

MULTAN - The City Traffic Police (CTP) is ensuring zero tolerance policy on helmet, seat belt, use of mobile phone during driving and other violations at model roads of the city. In line with special directions of RPO Waseem Ahmed, the traffic police education unit under the supervision of CTO Huma Naseeb, delivered lectures to masses for creating awareness about traffic rules under community policing programme. Delivering lectures to citizens at Bosan road here on Saturday, the education Unit of City Traffic Police said that implementation of traffic laws were being ensured across the city. The officers informed citizens about disadvantages of traffic laws violations and violations of one way. The police officers also distributed pamphlets and brochures among the masses.