Share:

ISLAMABAD - A two-day cultural festival ‘Colors of Islamabad’ started on Saturday here at Arts and Crafts Village with family fun activities and recreational opportunities. The festival is focusing Pakistani culture, heritage, lifestyle, music traditions and handcrafts to promote and preserve the dying arts, crafts and traditions for the young generation as well as engage youngsters in healthy activities, said the organizers.

This festival is an opportunity for culture lovers and youth as its objective is ‘learning and fun for all’. The festival features cultural information, shopping opportunity, cuisines, music and family fun activities for the residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Artistically-designed cultural pavilions displayed art, crafts, handmade and cultural products, clothing, fashion, beauty accessories, food stalls and other activities to provide recreational opportunities to the visitors.