ISLAMABAD- A 2-week-long Urdu Musical theatre play titled, “Twins Apart” is in full swing at Pakistan National Council of the Arts.

The play is directed by notable director of English theatre plays Shah Sharahbeel.

The play is a family drama which allows an opportunity to people from various backgrounds, especially the youth, to understand their own social norms, culture and society.

The play has originally been panned by Willy Russell, known for writing strong female characters who has taken inspiration from Blood Brothers. The two hours and ten minutes long play was produced by Stage Nomad.

It was the first Urdu production by Shah Sharahbeel.

After the Islamabad run, the play is scheduled to head to Lahore later this month – where it will go on till May.