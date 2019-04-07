Share:

LAHORE, :The 6th five-day training workshop on ‘Reproductive Ultrasonography in Five Species of Domestic Animals’ concluded at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) city campus here on Saturday. The workshop was organized by the Department of Theriogenology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Society for Animal Reproduction of Pakistan (SARP). Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the concluding session of workshop and gave away certificates to the participants while Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Chairman Department of Theriogenology Dr Amjad Riaz, Additional Director from Livestock Department Dr Zubair Bari, including 26 veterinary officers, farm mangers, veterinary assistant artificial insemination professionals and trainers from public and private organizations across Pakistan were present.