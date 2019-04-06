Share:

I am writing to you to express my deep concern over the increasing number of cases of crimes against women. It is so shameful that when our country is marching towards prosperity and advancement. The barbaric acts against women are on the rise.

These outrages acts against women have created a poor image of Pakistan in the world. We do have substantial number of tourist coming in and such acts are a disgrace to our nation. I appeal to the government and the people to come together to fight violence against women. The Government must form special police cells to guard and watch women in the cities and villages round the clock. The Government must also pass and implement more strict laws than the existing ones for the safety of women.

I hope the incumbent government considers my appeal.

ALIZA,

Karachi, March 16.