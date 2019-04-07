Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information & Archives, Law, and Anti-Corruption Establishment Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said that it is yet to be cleared as to whether Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry represents the federal government or the NAB.

Censuring the government’s spokesperson, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Fawad Chaudhry is well aware of the fact that Pakistan People’s Party is the only party that represents the masses. “It is the party which always expressed the public’s aspirations,” he claimed. The Adviser said that the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting deserves a noble prize for his badmouthing and constantly accusing others without any reason.

He said that Fawad Ch never spoke a single word against former dictator Gen (r) Pervez Musharaf.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed and Fawad Ch are known for denouncing the democratic forces in the country. The Adviser said that people are now well aware of the “true colours” of Shaikh Rahseed Ahmed. The adviser to CM said that whenever the PPP decided to launch a movement Fawad Chaudhry and his masters would concede the same themselves.