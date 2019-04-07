Share:

LAHORE - Like every year, the district administration has set up a wheat procurement centre in Burki.

Shalimar and Cantonment assistant commissioners visited the centre to see the arrangements for wheat procurement and showed their satisfaction. The Punjab government has set the target of four million tonnes wheat procurement this season, Jafar Khan, an official of the Punjab Food Department, told The Nation. Last year, the Punjab government had failed to achieve the wheat procurement target, which 3.81 million tonnes. It could procure only 3.62 million tonnes wheat. In 2017, the Punjab government had procured 3.95 million tonnes wheat against the set target of four million tonnes. The government has fixed the wheat price at Rs1,300 per 40 kilogram. Applications for gunny bags will be received from April 8 to 17 and distribution of gunny bags will begin from April 21. Lahore Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed has directed all assistant commissioners to establish wheat procurement centres in their areas and make them functional from April 8.