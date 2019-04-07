Share:

Okara - A woman was allegedly raped in Guddar Malkana Village of the district here Saturday.

Nasiran Bibi was alone at home when accused Javed and Safdar got in their homes and raped her at gunpoint. According to police, they have registered a case and started investigation

Reportedly, five people were hospitalised after taking milk in a village. The victims were named as Fatima, 25, Maqbool, 40, Yaqoob 38, Imran, 17, and Asadullah,12.

Separately, Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan showed up at the inaugural function of Health Nutrition Week at South City DHQ Hospital. She spoke about better nutrition of women for better health of upcoming generations.

Assistant Commissioner Umar Maqbool, Health CEO Dr Abdul Majeed, DHO Dr Mahr Irshad,, District Coordinator Dr Muhammad Imran, Afzal Kamyana and NGO workers attended the event. A total of 1,450 lady health workers and 115 supervisors would take part in door-to-door campaign in which pregnant women would be handed iron pills and medicine for children against stomach worms. The DC later visited children ward of the hospital and distributed gifts to them.