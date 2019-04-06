Share:

Education is a basic right, which is imperative for every individual regardless of gender, race, creed or caste. It is central to our development, social progress, and human freedom.

Unfortunately, women in Pakistan face deprivation of education, which is a basic fundamental right according to our constitution.

Among 149 million Pakistanis, unsurprisingly, of the illiterate population in Pakistan, 41% are males and 65% are females. There is no denying the fact that female literacy ratio, particularly amongst rural women, is the lowest in the world and educational attainment of girls is far below that of boys.

The inherent understanding that education can lead to prosperity and social change is absent right from the start. Women barred from school to fulfill their domestic duties is an atrocity of its own.

It is the high time to act now and set aside the differences, the present condition demands immediate action. Specific policies and budget targeted towards women’s education empowerment is the way ahead.The educational status of women in Pakistan continues to be deteriorating due to lack of substantive measures.

I request the country’s education minister to put untiring efforts in order to provide quality education for women in the country.

AREEBA NADEEM,

Karachi, March 15.