Rawalpindi-Over 19 family members of a UK returned man, who died of COVID-19 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) on March 30, were tested positive with coronavirus, informed sources on Monday.

All suspected coronavirus persons had been quarantined by the district health authorities in Union Council Thatti and QutabFerozwal Village in KalyamAwam after obtaining their blood samples for coronavirus test, they said. The National Institute of Health tested all the suspects positive with coronavirus, according to details.

As many as 19 family members of a UK returned man, Karam Dad, 87, who died of COVID-19 in BBH, were tested positive for coronavirus by the health experts.

Of the 19 persons, four coronavirus confirmed patients hail fromParian of UC Thatthi and 15 people were residents of QutabFerozwal Village of KalyamAwam, they said.

They said another woman of QutabFerozwal who returned from France was also tested positive for coronavirus along with her two daughters and is under treatment at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology.

Deputy Commissioner AnwaarUlHaq along with Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan HiraRizwan paid a visit to the two areas and were briefed by the officials of health department. Later on, the COVID-19 patients were shifted to different hospitals in Rawalpindi for medical treatment.

The DC, when contacted for his comments, confirmed that tests of 19 family members of a UK returned man came back positive after which they were moved to hospitals for medical treatment.

He said the government is making all out efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus in these areas. He said all the coronavirus patients are being given adequate health facilities in RIU and other quarantines set up by the Punjab government following the instructions of Chief Minister SardarUsmanBuzdar.