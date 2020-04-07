Share:

RAWALPINDI - A man shot dead his younger brother over domestic dispute in limits of Police Station Kotli Sattian, informed sources on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Adnan Shafique, whose dead body was moved to hospital for autopsy. The killer namely ZeeshanShafique managed to escape from the scene after committing crime, they said.

According to details, a brawl occurred between two brothers Zeeshan and Adnan in KarorKallanBasand area of KotliSattian over some domestic dispute. They said Zeeshantook out a pistol and shot Adnan in head killing him on the spot and fled.

Police reached at crime scene and collected evidences besides shifting the dead body to hospital for post-mortem. A murder case has been registered against killer while further investigation was on, they said.

Meanwhile, a three-year-old child sustained bullet injury during a firing incident at Mehar Colony, in the jurisdiction of PS Pirwadhai, according to police spokesman.

He added the Recue 1122 rushed the injured child to Holy Family Hospital for medical treatment. According to him, a gang of three men attacked Basharat at Mehar Colony and opened firing.

A child got injured during firing and was moved to hospital, he said. SP Rawal Division RaiMazhar along heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences. A case was registered against accused, he said.

Airport police also held a member of terror gang involved in firing on house of his ex-spouse, informed police spokesman.

The accused has been identified as Rizwan alias Jani, against whom case was also registered. He said police had put the accused behind bars and started investigation.