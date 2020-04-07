Share:

MARDAN - The district administration here on Monday de-sealed 29 villages of union council Manga after conducting disinfectant spray while the lockdown of Manga village which was more affected from corona virus will continue.

In this connection, a function was held near Manga check post on Mardan-Charssa­da road. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Naik Muhammad, Manga quarantine incharge Hazat Ali, Tehsil Municipal Admin­istration (TMA), Water and Sanitation Ser­vices Company (WSSC) and Rescue 1122, officials, staff and vehicles participated in the function. Later on, the staff and vehicles started disinfectant spray in the de-sealed villages.

Talking to the media at this occasion, Haz­rat Ali told media that the district administra­tion has de-sealed 29 villages of union coun­cil Manga after conducting disinfectant spray.

He also said that 230 tests of corona virus was conducted at Manga village out of which 67 were tested positive.

He added that in the current time 17 peo­ple of Manga village are at the quarantine centre while 20 people were shifted to their houses.

It may be noted here that union council Manga of Mardan district was locked down by the district administration after the death of a corona patient there on March 18.

The deceased, Saadat Khan, who had come back from Saudi Arabia after performing Umra, was suspected of carrying coronavirus symptoms. He was later admitted to a quar­antine ward where he was tested corona pos­itive.

The district administration sealed Manga union council by declaring it quarantine.