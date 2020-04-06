Share:

Islamabad - Following students’ complaints about difficulty in internet accessibility, President Dr.ArifAlvi on Monday directed the relevant quarters to take necessary measures to enhance internet connectivity to continue their education uninterrupted.

The President issued these directions while chairing a meeting to discuss the bandwidth issues in the wake of coronavirus pandemic here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. The President was briefed on the issues faced by internet users, particularly students, due to pressure on existing internet infrastructure, as people had started working from home and students are getting online education due to corona pandemic. In order to facilitate the students and improve internet accessibility, the President directed the relevant quarters to take necessary measures to enhance internet connectivity, so that the students could continue their education uninterrupted. He also directed to improve internet coverage in areas that currently lacked internet facilities. Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training ShafqatMehmood, Special Assistant to PM on Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus, Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunications ShoaibSiddiqui, Chairman, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Maj. Gen. (R) Amir Azeem, and Additional Secretary Ministry of Finance Ahmed MujtabaMemon attended the meeting.